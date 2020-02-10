dont_forget_me is a narrative investigation game in an "cyberpunk noir" universe.

“dont_forget_me” takes place in a world that is governed by a totalitarian government, controlled by a megacorporation. To avoid repeating past mistakes, each individual has chosen to have a chip that records all their memories.

You play Fran, a young woman with amnesia. You are taken in by Bernard, a specialist in memory copying, an illegal activity, who works in an undeclared clinic. You assist him in his work. Thanks to copyists, people have the opportunity to keep duplicates of their memories. This duo will allow you to better understand the world around you.

However, one day, the arrival of a member of the “Forgotten”, named Ederel, will lead you into an ideological battle. This quest will confront you with others and yourself.

How will you choose to fight this fight?

(Planned) Features :

A beautiful pixel art in 240p!

Fascinating characters

A living world

An Ost mixing jazz noir and synthwave

Possibility to explore your patients' memories, in a evolutive way

CATS!

Dark secrets deeply buried...





Planned release : Earlier 2020 (but we're not sure...)



